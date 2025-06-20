Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.550-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Argus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.22.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $126.21 on Friday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 81.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 21.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

