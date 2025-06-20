McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.38.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $729.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $647.13. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $732.99. The firm has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total transaction of $13,673,864.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares in the company, valued at $36,173,970.99. The trade was a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $366,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,840.85. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

