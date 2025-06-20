Masi Niccolo De Sells 224,337 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director Masi Niccolo De sold 224,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $3,122,771.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,208,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,824,449.76. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, June 16th, Masi Niccolo De sold 180,362 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $2,470,959.40.

On Friday, June 13th, Masi Niccolo De sold 171,023 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $2,286,577.51.

NYSE RSI opened at $14.10 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 176.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Rush Street Interactive last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $262.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

