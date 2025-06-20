Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR) Director William Wallace Mcmullen Buys 144,900 Shares

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) Director William Wallace Mcmullen purchased 144,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,167,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,812,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,201,567.44. This represents a 0.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Friday, June 13th, William Wallace Mcmullen bought 135,500 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $1,994,560.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, William Wallace Mcmullen purchased 93,500 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,115.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, William Wallace Mcmullen acquired 72,411 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $1,014,478.11.

On Tuesday, June 10th, William Wallace Mcmullen bought 79,218 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,075,780.44.

Mach Natural Resources stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Mach Natural Resources LP has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $20.94.

Mach Natural Resources ( NYSE:MNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Mach Natural Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mach Natural Resources LP will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Mach Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.63%. Mach Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,814,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,128,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 10.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,478,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,538,000 after purchasing an additional 244,020 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mach Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $3,349,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Mach Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

