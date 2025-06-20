Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR) Director Purchases $1,994,560.00 in Stock

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) Director William Wallace Mcmullen bought 135,500 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $1,994,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,668,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,113,534.08. This represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Wallace Mcmullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, William Wallace Mcmullen bought 144,900 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $2,167,704.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, William Wallace Mcmullen purchased 93,500 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,115.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, William Wallace Mcmullen acquired 72,411 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,478.11.

On Tuesday, June 10th, William Wallace Mcmullen bought 79,218 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $1,075,780.44.

Mach Natural Resources Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:MNR opened at $15.32 on Friday. Mach Natural Resources LP has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of -0.17.

Mach Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Mach Natural Resources ( NYSE:MNR ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Mach Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $259.09 million. Research analysts predict that Mach Natural Resources LP will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Mach Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Mach Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 197.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mach Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 8.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mach Natural Resources by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Mach Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

