Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Holdings Trimmed by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGND. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 825.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 9,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.20 per share, with a total value of $1,000,452.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,816.80. This trade represents a 6.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.06 per share, with a total value of $156,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,603.92. The trade was a 5.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LGND. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $114.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.83. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.53 and a 52 week high of $129.90.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.84 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

