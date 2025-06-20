LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 6.9% of LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $419.60 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.