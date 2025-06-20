Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOVFree Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $50.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $873.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

