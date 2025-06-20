Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 279,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 206,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SJT opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.39 million, a P/E ratio of 329.91 and a beta of 0.69. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

