Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $942,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,825 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $716,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4,326.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period.

SPYD opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $47.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

