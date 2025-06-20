Kentucky Trust Co Sells 290 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kentucky Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2%

PEP stock opened at $129.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.28. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.