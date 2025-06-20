Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,313,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

SPEM opened at $41.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.