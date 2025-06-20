James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.07, but opened at $24.40. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 606,405 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JHX. Bank of America upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.40 to $27.35 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Macquarie cut James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on James Hardie Industries from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $55.00 price objective on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $971.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.86 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 31.52%. James Hardie Industries’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 59,775.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,325,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,478,000 after buying an additional 5,317,017 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,526,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,858,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 160.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,697,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 5,001.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 978,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

