iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUB. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $106.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.60. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.02 and a 12-month high of $106.65.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

