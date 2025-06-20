Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Stock Holdings Increased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,421,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,326 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $47,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 343,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 67,026 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 123,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 357,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

