Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.64 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

