Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,283 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Twilio by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Twilio by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $1,332,467.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,704,758.29. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $800,213.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,381,777.05. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,884 shares of company stock worth $4,719,065. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.39.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

