Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1,000.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMTB. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $692.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.00%.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

See Also

