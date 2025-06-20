Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 199,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 93,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.71. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $34.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.