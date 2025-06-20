Independent Bank Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the bank on Monday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

INDB stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $63.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $178.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 1,222.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 68,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 599,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

