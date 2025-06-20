Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 131,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,922.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,180.40. This represents a 100.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.30%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

