HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

