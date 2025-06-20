Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3938 per share on Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 91.5% increase from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Guangdong Investment Price Performance
Shares of Guangdong Investment stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77. Guangdong Investment has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $42.00.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile
