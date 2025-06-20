GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) Plans $0.30 Dividend

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2975 per share on Tuesday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSYY opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 11.62% of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA.

