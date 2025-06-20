General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) CEO Sells $50,629,589.73 in Stock

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $217,898,829.91. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $278.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.58.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $295.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.