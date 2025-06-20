First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 199,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 64,708 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1576 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

