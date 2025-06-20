Financial Analysis: Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) & Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL)

Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL – Get Free Report) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Salesforce shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Scientific Learning shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Salesforce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scientific Learning and Salesforce”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Learning N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Salesforce $37.90 billion 6.53 $6.20 billion $6.39 40.53

Salesforce has higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Learning.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Scientific Learning and Salesforce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Learning 0 0 0 0 0.00 Salesforce 2 8 28 4 2.81

Salesforce has a consensus price target of $349.08, suggesting a potential upside of 34.79%. Given Salesforce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Salesforce is more favorable than Scientific Learning.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Learning and Salesforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Learning N/A N/A N/A Salesforce 16.08% 12.94% 7.99%

Summary

Salesforce beats Scientific Learning on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scientific Learning

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. The company also provides Reading Assistant that offers a one-on-one reading tutor for learners; ResultsNow!, an online hosting and support solution for its Fast ForWord and Reading Assistant products; and BrainPro services targeted at learners who are below grade level. In addition, it offers on-site product training, technical installation, implementation management, consulting, and Web-based synchronous and asynchronous professional development services; and software technical update releases, as well as extensive telephone, email, and chat support services. The company offers learning solutions primarily to educational institutions, speech and language clinics, learning centers, and parents. Scientific Learning Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale. In addition, its platform offering comprise a flexible platform that enables companies of various sizes, locations, and industries to build business workflow and apps with customer; online learning platform that allows anyone to learn in-demand Salesforce skills; and Slack, an intelligent productivity platform. The company's marketing services enables companies to plan, personalize, automate, and optimize customer marketing journey, connecting interaction, and connected products; and commerce services, which empowers shopping experience across various customer touchpoint, such as mobile, web, social, and stores and provides click-to-code tools that offers customers to build and deploy solutions. Further, its analytics offering includes Tableau, an end-to-end analytics solution for range of enterprise use cases and intelligent analytics with AI models, spot trends, predict outcomes, creates summaries, timely recommendations, and take action from any device; and integration service including MuleSoft, which provides building blocks to deliver end-to-end and connected experiences. Additionally, the company provides data cloud, a hyperscale data engine native to Salesforce; vertical services to meet the needs of customers in industries, such as financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and automotive and government; and offers salesforce starter for small and medium-sized businesses. Salesforce, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

