Fair Isaac’s (FICO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2,575.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,304.15.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,762.57 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $1,401.67 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,890.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,905.88.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,170.34, for a total transaction of $1,284,841.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,453,786.92. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,851 shares of company stock valued at $40,543,770. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

