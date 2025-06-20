Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 7,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $189.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.44 and its 200 day moving average is $187.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

