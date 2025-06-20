Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $728,000 Position in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXUV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXUV – Free Report) by 141.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Stage Harbor Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF by 993.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 48,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 44,029 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DXUV opened at $52.52 on Friday. Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $217.96 million and a P/E ratio of 18.45.

Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (DXUV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of US companies, with an increased exposure to firms with smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability. DXUV was launched on Sep 10, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

