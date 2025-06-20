Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.96, but opened at $70.25. Eurofins Scient shares last traded at $68.51, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERFSF. HSBC lowered Eurofins Scient to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eurofins Scient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scient currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Eurofins Scient
Eurofins Scient Price Performance
About Eurofins Scient
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
