Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.96, but opened at $70.25. Eurofins Scient shares last traded at $68.51, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERFSF. HSBC lowered Eurofins Scient to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eurofins Scient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scient currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Eurofins Scient alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eurofins Scient

Eurofins Scient Price Performance

About Eurofins Scient

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.