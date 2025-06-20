Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 486.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ESS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $283.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.40 and a 200-day moving average of $286.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.78. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.85 and a twelve month high of $317.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.37%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.