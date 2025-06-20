ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.23, but opened at $31.88. ENN Energy shares last traded at $33.04, with a volume of 268 shares trading hands.

ENN Energy Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83.

ENN Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0154 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

