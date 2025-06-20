Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Stock Price Down 11.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) traded down 11.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24). 202,762 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 87,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.40 ($0.27).

Directa Plus Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £24.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo acquired 23,500 shares of Directa Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £4,230 ($5,696.20). Also, insider Richard Hickinbotham acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £2,000 ($2,693.24). Over the last three months, insiders bought 123,623 shares of company stock worth $1,388,006. Corporate insiders own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Directa Plus Company Profile

Directa Plus has a unique and patented, chemical-free production process of pristine graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs), tailored to our partners’ and customers’ requirements. The manufacturing model is flexible and scalable. We have a pioneering vision of the applications of G+® Graphene Plus in different industrial sectors.

Recommended Stories

