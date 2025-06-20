Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Purchased by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 21.5%

DFIS stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.