Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on July 17th

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 278.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $32.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.49 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

