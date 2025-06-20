Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 373.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 59.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Black Hills Corporation has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.14.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.73 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 68.88%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

