Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 578 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $848,019,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Southern by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,864,000 after buying an additional 3,307,527 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 11,230.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 562.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,368,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Shares of SO stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $87.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

