Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 303.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 84,269 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,064,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.92.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

