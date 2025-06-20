Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

