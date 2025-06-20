Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $67.02 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $68.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

