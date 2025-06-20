Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) vs. Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Financial Contrast

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) and Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Kentucky Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 22.49% 11.40% 1.42% Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Kentucky Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $376.01 million 2.42 $82.81 million $4.79 10.48 Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Community Trust Bancorp and Kentucky Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Community Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.50%. Given Community Trust Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Community Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Kentucky Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

