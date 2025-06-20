Colony Family Offices LLC Sells 938 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Colony Family Offices LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $123.88 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $137.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

