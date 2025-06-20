Clarius Group LLC Sells 32,258 Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,258 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Haleon by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Haleon by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Haleon Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of HLN stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.