Clarius Group LLC Invests $246,000 in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Natixis purchased a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CAE by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. CAE Inc has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $886.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. CAE had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 8.17%. CAE’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

