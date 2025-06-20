Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in VeriSign by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in VeriSign by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,271,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,661,000 after purchasing an additional 455,844 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $321,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.44, for a total value of $137,995.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,817,079.68. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.40, for a total transaction of $1,402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,236,450. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,002 shares of company stock worth $4,467,769 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $281.16 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.49 and a 1 year high of $288.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.52.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 50.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

