Clarius Group LLC Buys New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,350. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $106.69 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.21.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.58.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

