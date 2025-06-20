China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

China Merchants Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.69, but opened at $33.44. China Merchants Bank shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 9,100 shares changing hands.

China Merchants Bank Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 30.77%.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

