Bricktown Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bricktown Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.3% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bricktown Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.2% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. CLG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.0%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $528.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $499.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.35. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.