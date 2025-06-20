Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $81.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.50. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $88.36.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

